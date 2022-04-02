Cuan Wildlife: Dame Joanna Lumley becomes rescues patron
- Published
A wildlife rescue centre has appointed Dame Joanna Lumley as a new patron.
Cuan Wildlife Rescue in Much Wenlock, Shropshire, said after the "sad death last year of patron John Challis", the leading actress had accepted their invitation.
On their Facebook page, the rescue centre said it was a "huge honour".
In a statement, Dame Joanna said she loved what the rescue centre did and how it cared for creatures that "would otherwise die".
She added that the rescue centre rehabilitating the animals and releasing them back into the wild, is in some way "making up for the damage that humans have done to nature".
"I support their work with all my heart," said Dame Joanna.
The centre offers round-the-clock care for sick, injured or abandoned wildlife in Shropshire, as well as providing education to children about the importance of animals.
The charity started in 1990 and has grown steadily over the years, with actress Gabrielle Drake and singer Kerry Ellis also patrons of the centre.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk