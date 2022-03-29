'Critical incident' declared as Covid patient numbers soar
- Published
A critical incident has been declared by the health service in Shropshire amid rising Covid-19 numbers.
The Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Integrated Care System, which represents health and social care organisations, said hospitals in the county had the highest number of Covid patients since the pandemic began.
It also has an "extremely high" number of staff off work with Covid.
Some staff on leave have been asked to return to work.
The organisation said the number of hospital patients with coronavirus was "causing significant pressure" and coupled with 8.4% of staff off sick the "ability to operate services" had been affected.
It said the safe discharge of patients was an issue, because of a lack of care home beds in the community.
It reported that 39 care homes across the county were closed to admissions.
There were also eight GP practices operating "business continuity plans" due to staff sickness, health bosses added.
A&E departments remain open, but people have been urged to think carefully about whether they need to attend.
The move follows a series of critical incidents declared by the county's hospitals in January, February and March.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk