Baschurch affordable housing plan set to be approved
An affordable housing development on the outskirts of a village is set to be approved.
Plans have been put forward for 20 homes north of Baschurch, Shropshire, off the B4397.
Planning officers said the scheme, by developer TC Homes, should be approved to help meet local demand, despite criticism from local councillors.
The outcome will be decided by Shropshire Council's northern planning committee on Tuesday.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the site was outside, but immediately adjacent to, the village's development boundary.
Baschurch Parish Council had objected to the application, saying the houses should be provided within the boundary.
The authority found: "The addition of a further 20 affordable houses in this location sends the message that we do not accept social housing residents within our community, that they should be excluded and isolated - this is simply not true and is unacceptable."
Conservative councillor Nick Bardsley, who represents Ruyton and Baschurch on Shropshire Council, also objected, adding the development would "make an already renowned highways safety problem on the B4397 even worse".
However, Shropshire Council's affordable housing team did not object and said there were currently 24 households waiting for a home in the village that would qualify for the properties.
