Trucks from Newport take more than 48,000 donations to help Ukrainians
Two trucks filled with thousands of donated items have left a salad growing firm to go to help people caught up in the war in Ukraine.
Dozens of Ukrainians workers are employed by PDM to grow lettuce, celery and other crops at their site in Newport, Shropshire.
Given the connection, the firm said it wanted to help their families and friends and appealed for donations.
More than 48,000 items flooded in and were enough to fill two lorries.
Yuliya Lipova is one of the 37 Ukrainian workers onsite and came to Shropshire a week before Russia invaded.
Her 18-year-old son is among relatives who are still in the country.
"I am very afraid for them because right now they cannot go out from Ukraine, they tried to be safe in the west part of Ukraine," she said.
Seeing the response from people to send aid had made her "very happy that people understand".
The donations include clothing, bedding, baby items and medical supplies.
PDM made the appeal on Facebook and said there had been "overwhelming generosity" from the local community.
"We put the message out and people have just been so generous. It has been amazing," Diana Wood, from the firm, said.
One of the lorries will go to help refugees in Poland while the second will head to the border so its supplies can be taken into Ukraine.