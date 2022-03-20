Man taken to hospital after Telford stabbing
- Published
A man required hospital treatment after a stabbing.
West Mercia Police said a group of men were involved in a fight outside the Bridge Inn in Wombridge Road in Telford at about 01:00 GMT.
A 31-year-old suffered two stab wounds and was taken to Princess Royal Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-changing.
The force said the suspect got into a dark-coloured vehicle and was driven away from the scene.
It has appealed for anyone with information which could assist with its inquires to come forward.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.