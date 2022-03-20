Attempted murder arrest over assault near Shrewsbury club
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following an attack outside a nightclub.
A 27-year-old man was taken to hospital after being attacked with what was believed to be a knife outside Fever and Boutique in Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at 03:10 GMT on Saturday.
A 34-year-old man from Church Stretton was arrested on Saturday afternoon, West Mercia Police said.
He has since been bailed pending further inquiries, it added.
The force had appealed for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.
