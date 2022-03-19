Assault near Shrewsbury nightclub leaves man in hospital
- Published
A man is in hospital following an assault outside a nightclub.
West Mercia Police said the 27-year-old was attacked by another man near Fever and Boutique on Hills Lane, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, at 03:10 GMT on Saturday.
It was thought the attacker used a knife but the victim's injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, the force said.
The pair were said to have had an altercation inside the club a short time before the incident.
Bridge Street Car Park and Hills Lane had been temporary closed to allow for investigations, the force added.
Det Insp Joanne Delahay said: "This is an isolated incident between these two individuals and we're following up on a number of lines of enquiry to identify the suspect as quickly as possible."
Anyone who witnessed what happened has been asked to contact the force.
