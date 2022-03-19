Wem retirement complex plans rejected by Shropshire Council
Plans for a new retirement complex have been rejected as the proposed building would be "overbearing" to nearby properties.
The scheme, for the corner of New Street, Wem, would be over-development and have inadequate garden space, Shropshire Council planners said.
The four-storey building would have contained 37 apartments.
But in rejecting the plans, a council officer said it would also cause harm to the town's conservation area.
Planning officer Jane Preece said: "It will have unacceptable consequences for neighbouring amenity to the north by virtue of overbearing development and overshadowing."
The scheme would have seen a series of buildings on the site demolished to make way for the L-shaped block, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A statement from the applicant's architect said an experienced operator had been lined up to run the facility and it would have created a small number of jobs.
