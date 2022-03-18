Fire at former pupil referral unit in Telford

Ben Morgan/Telford Live
The fire service was called at about 16:50 GMT on Friday

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a former pupil referral unit.

Four appliances were deployed to the former Admaston Tuition Centre on North Road, Wellington, Telford, when the fire service was called at about 16:50 GMT.

People were asked to avoid the area if possible and close all windows and doors if they were near the smoke.

Crews from Telford and Wellington were called to the disused single-storey building.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus have been at the scene

