Final closures for M54 concrete repairs

National Highways
Repairs have been carried out on the M54, which is a concrete road, since January

A £2.5m scheme to repair the M54 in Shropshire and Staffordshire is on track to finish before the end of March, National Highways said.

The project, to mend the concrete road and replace road markings and studs, began in January.

Two weekend closures remain with the eastbound route due to shut at junction two between the slip roads from Friday at 20:00 until 06:00 GMT on Monday.

The repairs are part of a £400m revamp scheme for England's concrete roads.

The final weekend closure is due from 25 March to 28 March with entry and exit slip roads at junctions two and four eastbound closed. 

National Highways
Two weekend closures remain to finish off the repairs, National Highways says

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.