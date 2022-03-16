Shropshire sculptor's piece to mark Commonwealth Games
A sculptor has been commissioned to create an artwork to celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.
Jacob Chandler has designed the piece at his studio in Hadley, Telford.
The sculpture, which will be 2m (6ft) tall and made from stainless steel, is being kept under wraps until its installation at New Street Station in Birmingham on 19 June, and will be on display until September.
Mr Chandler said he was "smiling ear to ear" to have been given the commission.
The sculpture will be placed on the Eastern Plaza, he said, with a number of companies helping with finance and technical support for the piece.
It is currently being moulded in Oswestry.
"It is really difficult to keep it secret until then," he said.
Mr Chandler, who has spent six years working as a sculptor, said he began his craft after leaving an architecture degree due to ill health.
"I come from quite an arty family, I have always been quite creative, the summer holidays would see me playing with clay and things like that," he said.
"There is also, sort of, a techy side to the family so not only would I create things out of clay, I would also weld things and at 13 I was welding my own off-road vehicles to play on in the woods.
"Architecture was a pragmatic choice - realistically sculpture was the passion."
