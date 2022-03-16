Shropshire number plate cameras to catch speeding drivers
Number plate recognition cameras are to be used in Shropshire villages for the first time in a bid to catch speeding drivers.
The £40,000 scheme covers Pontesbury, Minsterley and Hanwood on the A488.
West Mercia Police and Crime Commissioner John Campion has paid for the initiative.
Councillor Richard Marshall said he hoped the cameras would "make a real difference to improving road safety" in the villages.
Shropshire Council said it was delighted the three parish councils had been successful in their bid for funding.
Mr Marshall, deputy portfolio holder for physical infrastructure, highways and built housing, said speeding traffic was "an issue of real concern to residents across the county".
