Family members reunite in Telford after fleeing Ukraine
A family has been reunited after fleeting Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
Vlad and Liana, who have baby Luna, have lived in the UK for four years but their wider families were forced to flee their home country.
Vlad's mother, brother and his brother's girlfriend are with them in Telford, Shropshire
Liana's family are in Germany but are awaiting visas to be able to come to the UK.
Both of their fathers have decided to remain in Ukraine.
Housing and Communities Secretary Michael Gove said there would be no limit to how many Ukrainians could enter the UK under the visa sponsorship scheme and each household housing a refugee will be offered £350 a month, tax-free.
Vlad's relatives undertook a 13-day journey taking them through Romania, Germany and into France before they could be reunited.
He said he had felt "overwhelmed" when his family arrived but only a "quarter" of his heart was happy to have his family members with him.
"But in general my mind, and I assume my family's mind as well, is back home still with all those people who left their homes, who are trying to escape Ukraine, who are trying to find somewhere to sleep or something to eat," he said.
He said his mother Ruslana was "very worried" about his father and his sister, who also remains in Ukraine with her husband and their children.
"It is difficult to pretend or understand or imagine what will be," he said.
