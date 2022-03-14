Shropshire hospitals trust declares another critical incident
A hospital trust has declared another critical incident, as its hospitals "continue to experience intense pressure".
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust said it was pausing "a very limited number" of non-urgent services, after "exceptionally high" demand.
Urgent services, including cancer, and time-critical procedures will continue.
The trust, which apologised, asked people to attend appointments unless they were contacted to reschedule.
It stated it was "very sorry for those impacted by this".
Critical incidents are seen as a warning to the wider health system that measures are being taken to safeguard the most crucial areas of healthcare.
The hospital trust declared similar incidents in January and February.
Bed-blocking
It said the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford and the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital continued to experience intense pressure due to the "exceptionally high levels of demand for the services that we provide", as well as the ongoing impacts from Covid-19.
It added there were also "ongoing issues with regards to discharging medically fit patients".
After announcing the latest critical incident, the trust said it needed to ensure it could continue to prioritise services, despite taking every available option to free up capacity and create additional space.
The trust said despite the "challenges faced", essential services remained fully open for anyone who needed them.
It urged people to still seek urgent medical help if they needed it, but to only attend A&E for the most serious cases.
