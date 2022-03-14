Motorcyclist dies in Wem after crashing into wall
A motorcyclist has died after hitting a wall on a high street in Wem, Shropshire.
The crash happened near to The Fox Inn at about 17:30 GMT on Saturday, police said.
"The driver of the grey bike, a 28-year-old man, sadly died at the scene," said West Mercia Police, which has begun an investigation.
Anyone with information that could help is asked to contact the force via its website.
Firefighters, West Midlands Ambulance Service and and an air ambulance were part of the emergency response.
The road was closed while officers carried out investigations at the scene.
