Explosions heard at scene of 'significant' fire in Shropshire
- Published
Explosions have been heard and there are reports of someone being injured, crews at the scene of a barn fire say.
Firefighters are at the Kingsnordley area, near Bridgnorth, with Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service saying there are reports of one casualty with burns.
One resident reported his windows rattling from the force of the explosions even though he is a couple of miles away.
The A458 and A442 are shut due to the fire response.
Drivers are advised to avoid the area and keep away from the incident.
Matt Lewis told BBC Radio Shropshire the explosions caused his windows to shake even though he was a couple of miles away.
"There were two very loud explosions that shook our doors and windows even at this distance and thick clouds, there were flames within the smoke," he said.
Residents living nearby are urged to keep windows and doors shut.
Bridgnorth fire station said on social media: "Crews are currently dealing with a significant fire in the Kingsnordley area.
"Multiple appliances and officers are on route to the incident. Explosions can be heard from the building.
"Please keep away from the incident."
Crews from Hereford & Worcester Fire Service are assisting with the incident.
