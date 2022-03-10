Midwife struck off over Shropshire baby's death
- Published
A midwife found guilty of misconduct over the death of a baby six years ago has been struck off.
Claire Roberts was investigated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for failures in the care she gave to Pippa Griffiths - who died a day after being born at home in Myddle, Shropshire.
An independent disciplinary panel described the midwife as "a danger to patients and colleagues".
Ms Roberts, who was not present at the hearing, now has 28 days to appeal.
An NMC investigation found Mrs Roberts and another midwife Joanna Young had failed to realise the "urgency" of medical attention needed, during the birth.
They had both failed to carry out a triage assessment, after Pippa's mother, Kayleigh, called staff for help because she was worried about her daughter's condition.
A panel concluded Ms Roberts' fitness to practise was impaired.
Inaccurate record-keeping by Mrs Roberts represented "serious dishonesty" panel chair David Evans said, adding she had carried it out "in order to protect herself from disciplinary action".
Her failures had represented a "significant departure from standards expected by a registered midwife," he added.
He added she had failed to engage with the NMC or give evidence and had shown a "lack of insight, lack of remorse and lack of remediation identified around the areas of concern".
Ms Young will face no sanction after the hearing concluded she had shown remorse and undergone extra training since 2016.
Could have survived
There was also criticism of the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH), which the panel heard had demonstrated shortcomings including in leadership, communication and records systems.
Pippa was just 31 hours old when she died from a Group B Strep infection. An inquest in 2017 found she could have survived with earlier intervention.
Since then, her parents have called for routine testing for the Group B Strep bacteria and have been among the most prominent campaigners for a wider inquiry into maternity standards at SaTH.
It has become what is thought to be the largest maternity inquiry in the NHS's history.
Its chair Donna Ockenden was due to publish her findings this month, but families have been told this will be delayed due to parliamentary processes.
