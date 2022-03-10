Midwife struck off over Shropshire baby's death
- Published
A midwife found guilty of misconduct over the death of a baby six years ago has been struck off.
Claire Roberts was investigated by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) for failures in the care she gave to Pippa Griffiths - who died a day after being born at home in Myddle, Shropshire.
An independent disciplinary panel described the midwife as "a danger to patients and colleagues".
Ms Roberts, who was not present at the hearing, now has 28 days to appeal.
An NMC investigation found Ms Roberts and another midwife Joanna Young had failed to realise the "urgency" of medical attention needed, during the birth.
They had both failed to carry out a triage assessment or realise the "urgency" of medical attention needed, after Pippa's mother, Kayleigh, called staff for help because she was worried about her daughter's condition.
A panel concluded Ms Roberts' fitness to practise was impaired.
Ms Young will face no sanction after the hearing concluded she had shown remorse and undergone extra training since 2016.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk