Views sought about plan for new schools in Shrewsbury
- Published
A public consultation is taking place later for Shrewsbury residents to share their views on a new schools plan.
The proposal is for a primary school and special educational needs and disability (SEND) school off Squinter Pip Way, in Bowbrook.
Shropshire Conference Centre, in Mytton Oak Road, will host the event between 15:00 and 19:00 GMT on Tuesday.
DPP Planning, Shropshire Council and the Department for Education will host the event.
Kirstie Hurst-Knight, Shropshire Council's cabinet member for children and education, said, "These two new schools are an important and exciting development as we look to meet the demand for school places in this area of Shrewsbury.
"With the number of pupils with SEND requirements - both in Shropshire and nationally - rising steadily, this is a fantastic opportunity to build a school that caters for the needs of those pupils."
Outside play areas for students, including three large grass pitches and a sensory garden, form part of the development plan.
The primary school would accommodate 210 pupils and the SEND school 120.
Each would be run separately.
The primary school would be funded by Shropshire Council and operated by The 3-18 Education Trust. While the SEND school would be funded by the Department for Education and managed by the Youth Engagement Schools (YES) Trust.
Those who cannot attend the public consultation event and want to share their views can do so by going to the DPP consultation website.