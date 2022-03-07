Shrewsbury doughnut company replacing prison package image
Owners of a doughnut shop say they will redesign packaging after being told an image of a former prison could be a breach of trademark.
Planet Doughnut in Shrewsbury was contacted by Shrewsbury Prison's new owners Campbell Group, who claimed the use of a sketch of the prison on packaging had not been authorised.
The owner of the prison said it was "careful" about who it associated with.
Planet Doughnut said there was no breach, but agreed to amend the design.
Joel Campbell, from Campbell Group, said it was a key image and seen nationwide as the prison is now used as a location for TV productions.
"We have to be very, very careful about how the image is depicted, how it is shown and what we use it for," he said
"The feeling is that a doughnut shop and a dessert shop just isn't the right fit for something like Shrewsbury Prison."
He said the image has been trademarked since 2 February, when Campbell Group became the prison's owner, and the company had offered to support with the cost of changing the design.
Duncan McGregor, director of the family-run Planet Doughnut, said the packages features doughnuts and aliens along with Shrewsbury landmarks.
He said they took legal advice, but there was no case as the image was drawn four years ago.
"We've seen it as a chance to amend our doodle," he said.
