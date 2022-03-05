Ukraine: Hundreds march through Shrewsbury to show solidarity
- Published
Hundreds of people have marched through Shrewsbury to protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Two Ukrainian women, who live in Shropshire, organised the demonstration to show support for friends and family.
One of them, Oksana, said the response had been "amazing" and people in Ukraine could "see and feel" the support from demonstrations like this.
Fellow organiser, Daria, said she had cried for her homeland but tears would not help so she had to do something.
A demonstrator told the BBC: "I think it's really important to show our support to Ukraine I think we've all got to stand up and stand together."
Another, from Moldova, said she was really pleased about the turnout and that it was "the most we can do".
Oksana said: "People in Ukraine they know about all this support. They can see it and they can feel it."
Daria, who like Oksana did not want to use her surname, said: "My tears will not help my country, my family, my friends, the soldiers who are fighting, the civilians who already gave their life."
