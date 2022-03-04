Road closures on M54 for final phase of repairs
The first of four weekend closures of the M54 in Shropshire and Staffordshire begins on Friday as a £2.5m repair work project enters the final phase.
The eastbound route will shut between the junction four entry and exit slip roads from Friday at 20:00 until 06:00 GMT on Monday, National Highways said.
Traffic will be diverted up and over the junction via the slip roads.
The work involves repairs to the motorway surface and replacement of road markings and studs.
There will be disruption for drivers over the next three weekends between Friday evenings and Monday mornings when further work is carried out.
From 11 to 14 March the eastbound route will shut between junctions three and two, with traffic being diverted up and over the junction via the slip roads.
The following weekend there will be a full closures of the eastbound carriageway at junction two between the slip roads. A diversion route will be in place, the spokesperson said.
From 25 to 28 March, entry and exit slip roads at junctions two and four eastbound will be closed and a diversion will be in place.
