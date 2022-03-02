New Aldi supermarket set to be built in Shrewsbury
A new Aldi supermarket is set to be built in Shrewsbury after Shropshire Council members accepted the plan.
A current store at nearby Arlington Way will be shut and, once open, staff will be relocated to the new shop off Battlefield Road.
The plan was accepted despite concerns being raised the new development would increase congestion.
Aldi said the existing store was in "a poor location" and "isn't fit for purpose".
The existing supermarket is expected to close the day before the new store opens.
