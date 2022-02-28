Shrewsbury woman 'beyond worried' for family in Ukraine
A woman says she is "beyond worried" about her family in Ukraine, including mother and pregnant sister-in-law.
Oksana, who has lived in Shrewsbury for 16 years, said her mother, brother and his family were determined to stay in their town near the Romanian border.
She is also appealing for clothes, medicines and other supplies for Ukrainians fighting Russian forces.
Oksana said she was inspired to help by former classmates, who have joined the fighting to defend the country.
Hundreds of casualties have been reported in Ukraine as heavy fighting continues.
"My sister-in-law is eight months' pregnant so obviously they can't go even if they wanted - but again they said they are not going anywhere, they are going to stay there," she said.
She told BBC Radio Shropshire some of her friends in Shrewsbury had lost phone contact with relatives and she was worried about losing touch too.
Her mother has been sheltering, Oksana said, and heard sirens on Sunday.
"I was absolutely in pieces, because she said 'I've packed my bag and I'm going to hide in the cellar', she was getting ready to go and stay in the cellar," she said.
'Escalating quickly'
Her mother has visited Shrewsbury several times and "loved" it, Oksana said, but would not take up her offer to try to come over and escape the conflict.
"Nobody knows what's going on and everything is escalating quickly, and I spent a few days crying, but then I just needed to start doing something," she said.
She is working with a London group appealing on Facebook for emergency supplies, including bandages and medicines, for Ukrainians on the front line.
"Some of them have nothing to wear and the wounded can't even be treated as they come into hospital and there's not enough stuff," she said.
She said her friends fighting told her "the best thing you can do for us is make enough noise as you can".
"The spirit is high, but it is just support that's needed. Everybody I talk to really begs for world support."
A walk is also being held in Shrewsbury from 13:00 GMT on Saturday to raise help awareness about the conflict.