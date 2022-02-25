Shropshire Council announces £9m funding to ease fuel poverty
- Published
Funding will be made available for energy saving measures in homes in a council bid to tackle fuel poverty.
Shropshire Council has secured grants worth £9m which will be spent on measures to reduce heating costs.
People on lower incomes will be offered grants for improved insulation, double glazing and air heat pumps.
"Fuel poverty is a real concern," Councillor Ian Nellins said. "We are determined to help ease people out of the difficulties."
He said more than 40% of homes in Shropshire were not connected to the gas supply grid and that older homes and listed properties were "costly and difficult to improve".
These factors "[leave] people on low incomes struggling with heating costs and without the funds to make improvements," he said.
Shropshire Council is processing 350 applications for a variety of measures, including underfloor insulation and insulated external doors, but said many more residents could benefit from the scheme in the future.
Households reach the criteria if they receive government benefits or earn below the average household income, whether they are tenants or owner-occupiers.
The £9m secured by the council was awarded by two government grants: the Green Homes Grant and the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.
