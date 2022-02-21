Major incident declared as flood waters rise in Ironbridge and Bewdley
Homes are being evacuated along the River Severn after concerns were raised that surging waters could overtop flood barriers.
Police declared a major incident in Bewdley, Worcestershire, and urged people to follow evacuation advice.
Severe warnings have also been issued at the Wharfage in Ironbridge, Shropshire, meaning there could be a risk to life.
Residents are urged to go to family or friends' homes where possible.
Council housing officials in both areas will liaise with those affected to help them find emergency accommodation if necessary.
The Environment Agency (EA) said flood barriers in the towns were operational but "nearing their standard of service".
Water levels in Montford in Shropshire passed the highest level on record on Monday evening by reaching 7.02m at about 18:00 GMT, the EA said.
Levels were still rising and will move downstream to Shrewsbury and towns below, the agency warned.
Residents in Coleham in Shrewsbury who saw water enter the town on Monday evening said they believed river levels would be higher than the last time they flooded in 2020.
Rachel Moss, the manager of a local beauty salon, said: "They're predicting river levels are going to be higher which means it's really bad for us all again.
"Everybody was flooded really bad last time and it took a good couple of years for everybody to get over it. We're just prepared for the worst."
Marc Lidderth, from the EA, said it had issued the highest level of warning it could for Ironbridge and Bewdley and urged people to "take immediate action to protect yourself and your family".
He advised people to monitor the agency's social media channels for updates.
Severe flooding is expected along the Severn at Wribbenhall in Bewdley from Tuesday morning, the EA said, as the temporary barriers at Beales Corner are forecast to be overwhelmed.
River levels in Bewdley are expected to reach between 5m and 5.4m by Wednesday.
Homes and businesses on the Wharfage in Ironbridge are expected to be flooded, with levels not expected to peak there until Tuesday evening, when the water could to reach up to 7m.
Staff are now working to evacuate both areas, saying residents "must evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk".
But resident Roy Guest said he would be staying put.
"If it's that bad and the police was to knock on the door and say 'you've got to get out,' we would go but that's the only reason, but we don't need to... we're not worried."
Telford and Wrekin Council said it was looking to evacuate 60 properties in Ironbridge and that people who needed to leave would be spoken to or given a letter by council workers.
Two years ago dozens of people left their homes and businesses in an emergency evacuation when rising waters on the River Severn overtopped Ironbridge's flood defences.
Councillor Shaun Davies, the leader of Telford and Wrekin Council, advised people to leave as soon as possible.
"The forecast from the EA includes a scenario where the water could overtop the barriers which has never happened before so this is really significant," he said.
He reiterated calls for permanent solutions to replace temporary barriers in Ironbridge, which was hit by flooding caused by storms Dennis, Ciara and Jorge in early 2020, and then Christoph in 2021.
Ch Insp Mark Reilly, from West Mercia Police, said residents' safety was "our utmost priority".
"If you have been advised to evacuate, I would urge you to do so," he said.
If residents chose to stay in their homes, the force said they would need food, water and medical supplies "for at least a week".
Officers are working with the EA, Herefordshire and Worcestershire Fire and Rescue Service and both county councils as well as West Midlands Ambulance Service.
The EA urged residents to pack a bag with vital items, to move their valuables to safety and to turn off their gas supplies.
Shropshire Council leader, Lezley Picton, said the authority expects between 500 and 600 homes will flood over the coming days.
"It is difficult but in some ways we are quite used to this now," Mr Picton said. "This happened only two short years ago.
"The River Severn is likely to peak tomorrow [Tuesday], I think it will be one of the highest figures we have seen on record.
"All our crews are on standby and we are there if people need us."
In Shrewsbury, the bus station has been closed, along with many roads into the town.
Sandbags are available to be collected in the town from outside the Spar supermarkets in Coleham, Smithfield Road and Chester Street.
Downstream, levels are expected to remain high on the River Severn in Shropshire at Bridgnorth, Quatford, Hampton Loade and Highley for the next few days.
Evacuations have already taken place in Melverley in the north of the county.
Andrew Blair, landlord of the nearby Royal Hill pub, said water was "above the hedges" and "everyone's houses are filling up".
"This is the third year running this has happened so everyone is evacuated and it is becoming like a regular thing here," he said.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has boats ready to support the evacuation in the village.
The county's Chief Fire Officer, Rod Hammerton, urged people to leave their homes at the earliest opportunity if they felt at risk.
In Hereford, the EA said it was monitoring the River Wye with high levels similar to two years ago.
