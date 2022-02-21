Severe flood warning for Ironbridge as residents urged to evacuate
People are being evacuated from their homes over concerns rising waters could overtop flood barriers.
A severe warning has been issued for the River Severn at the Wharfage in Ironbridge, Shropshire, meaning there could be a risk to life.
The Environment Agency said barriers at Ironbridge were operational but at risk of overtopping.
Homes and businesses on the Wharfage are expected to be flooded, the agency said.
Staff are now working to evacuate the area, saying residents "must evacuate from behind the defences due to the risk".
Marc Lidderth, from the Environment Agency (EA), said it had issued the highest level of warning it could and urged people to "take immediate action to protect yourself and your family".
He urged people to monitor the EA's social media channels for updates.
River levels in Ironbridge are not expected to peak until Tuesday evening.
About 40 people left their homes and businesses when an emergency evacuation took place two years ago when rising waters on the River Severn overwhelmed Ironbridge's flood defences.
A spokesperson for Telford and Wrekin Council said it was looking to evacuate 60 properties and advised people to stay with friends and family where possible. Where they are unable to do so, the council said it would make alternative arrangements.
Residents who need to evacuate will be spoken to or given a letter by council workers, the authority added.
Ch Insp Mark Reilly, from West Mercia Police, said residents' safety was "our utmost priority" and urged people to evacuate if they had been advised to do so.
"We are continuing to work with our partner agencies, including Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, Telford and Wrekin Council and Shropshire Council, and the Environment Agency to minimise the impact on local residents," he said.
"If you have been advised to evacuate, I would urge you to do so."
The government urged residents to pack a bag with vital items, to move their valuables to safety and to turn off their gas supplies.
River levels are expected to stay high for several days with a peak of up to 7m predicted at Buildwas on Tuesday evening.
Shropshire Council Leader, Lezley Picton, said the authority expects between 500 and 600 homes will flood over the coming days.
"It is difficult but in some ways we are quite used to this now," Councillor Picton said. "This happened only two short years ago.
"The River Severn is likely to peak tomorrow, I think it will be one of the highest figures we have seen on record.
"We are working hard with the Environment Agency to try and work out what that means but all our crews are on standby and we are there if people need us."
In Shrewsbury, the bus station has been closed, along with many roads into the town. However the park and ride is to remain open.
Sandbags are available to be collected in the town from outside the Spar supermarkets in Coleham, Smithfield Road and Chester Street.
Downstream, levels are expected to remain high on the River Severn at Bridgnorth, Quatford, Hampton Loade and Highley for the next few days.
Evacuations have already taken place in Melverley in north Shropshire.
Andrew Blair, landlord of the nearby Royal Hill pub, said water was "above the hedges" and "everyone's houses are filling up".
"This is the third year running this has happened so everyone is evacuated and it is becoming like a regular thing here," he said.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has boats ready to support the evacuation in Melverley.
The county's Chief Fire Officer, Rod Hammerton, said people were "starting to make the right decisions".
"The key here for us is this isn't new for us so people know the decisions they need to make," he said.
"Our request is if you are in a position where you feel you might need to evacuate your home, keep an eye on the EA, keep an eye on the flood warnings, but make the decision early."
