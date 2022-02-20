Flood warnings in place on River Severn with more rain forecast
- Published
Multiple flood warnings are in place on the River Severn after heavy rainfall.
Environment Agency workers have been putting flood barriers up in several locations, including at Bewdley, Worcestershire, and in Ironbridge and Frankwell in Shropshire.
It warned more rain was forecast on Sunday which "would fall on an already wet catchment area".
A yellow weather warning has been issued for most of England, with periods of high winds expected.
The Met Office warned Storm Franklin is set to hit the UK, and it has issued a more severe amber warning for Northern Ireland. It follows Storm Eunice, one of the worst storms to hit the UK in decades, in which three people were killed.
The flood warnings for the River Severn included ones for Bridgnorth; the Showground and The Quarry in Shrewsbury and Pitchcroft in North Worcester. They are among some 80 flood warnings in place across England.
"We urge members of the public to stay safe and remain vigilant to the dangers this weather can cause," the Environment Agency said.
Rob Lee Davies, of Environment Agency West Midlands, tweeted that "300 tonnes of water per second flowing through Shrewsbury". He posted a picture of barriers at Frankwell which he said were "doing their job and holding back this immense force of water".
West Midlands Railway was among operators who warned of disruption to services on Saturday as engineers checked lines and carried out repairs.
Avanti Trains warned strong rain and heavy rain could affect its services on Sunday, and urged people to check trains were running online before travelling.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk