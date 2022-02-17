Tribute to 'beautiful baby' killed in Newport crash
The family of a one-year-old girl who died after a crash that also killed a woman have paid tribute to their "beautiful baby".
Winnie Campbell was in a Fiat involved in a collision with a Mini driven by the woman in her 40s on the A518 New Trench Road, Newport, on Saturday.
Two adults travelling with the toddler were seriously injured and the child died on Monday in hospital.
She was "always such a happy baby girl", her family said.
In a tribute, released by police, they added she "loved to dance, jump and play".
"Without her our family now has a huge hole that will never again be filled, and she will be missed by all who had the pleasure to love her.
"She is loved so much, and will always be our beautiful baby girl. We respectfully request that we are allowed to grieve in private as a family at this difficult time."
The woman in her 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.
The West Mercia Police force is still appealing for witnesses following the collision involving the blue Mini and grey Fiat 500X at about 18:20 GMT.
