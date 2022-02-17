Ironbridge protesters highlight River Severn sewage
- Published
A group of environmental campaigners are protesting against raw sewage entering the River Severn.
Residents in Ironbridge demonstrated outside a Combined Sewer Overflow (CSOs) near Dale End.
Campaigner Kevin Bundy said they were fed up of the "poo-llution" and would be holding a public meeting on Friday to discuss the issue.
Severn Trent Water said it believed that particular CSO did not affect "the river's ecological status".
Water companies are legally allowed to discharge sewage into rivers at certain times.
CSOs were developed as overflow valves to reduce the risk of sewage backing up during heavy rainfall, and flooding people's homes.
A spokesperson for the Environment Agency said: "Sewage pollution can be devastating to human health, local biodiversity and our environment.
"Where there is evidence of non-compliance we will not hesitate to take the appropriate action against the water companies concerned."
Mr Bundy, a keen wild swimmer, began noticing how unclean the river was, and said there was "no way" he was going to swim in the River Severn.
Fellow swimmer Melissa Compton became ill further downstream after swallowing sewage while swimming the length of the River Severn in 2019.
The Environment Agency confirmed that there were a number of CSOs in Ironbridge.
"Whilst Severn Trent have done quite a good job at marking them out, they are quite small signs," said Mr Bundy.
"Our main priority is public awareness. Bathers, kayakers and paddle boarders all use the Severn. They need to know that the water is safe and won't cause illness".
He also fears the issue will get worse with climate change increasing the likelihood of flooding.
A spokesperson for Severn Trent said: "In the last five years alone, we've invested £355m on overflow improvements, infrastructure improvements and minimising our impact on rivers."
The water company added that it shared the same passion to protect and improve water quality in Shropshire.
"We're always happy to meet with community groups and leaders to listen to their concerns and share the ambitious plans we have for our region's rivers in the more detail."
A public meeting will be held on Friday at 19:00 GMT at Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge Community Centre.
As well as residents, guest speakers will include Pete Lambert from Shropshire Wildlife Trust and Ms Compton.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk