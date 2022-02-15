Telford woman's death was 'drug related', says coroner
- Published
A woman, whose death was initially treated as murder, died of drug intoxication, a coroner said.
Mollie Taylor, 29, had been involved in an altercation the evening before she was found dead at a property in Overdale.
Shropshire Coroner John Ellery said a pathologist did not consider the altercation had caused or contributed to her death.
Pathologist Matthew Dr Lyall found Ms Taylor died of mixed drug intoxication.
The coroner recorded her death as drugs related.
Following Ms Taylor's death on the 21 March, 2021, West Mercia Police launched a murder investigation and referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct as it had had contact with her before her death.
Five people were arrested but the force later confirmed it would be taking no further action against the five and the watchdog said it would also not be investigating.
Addressing Ms Taylor's family, on the conclusion of the inquest on Tuesday, Mr Ellery added: "On behalf of myself and the team, can we offer our condolences for your loss."
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: "We can confirm that our Professional Standards Department is carrying out an investigation into contact the force had with Mollie Taylor before her death.
"As the investigation is on-going it would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this time."
