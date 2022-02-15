Woman and baby killed in Shropshire crash with lorry
A woman and baby have been killed in a crash between a car and a lorry.
Police said the 35-year-old woman and 11-month-old child died at the scene on the A41 between Newport and Tern Hill in Shropshire.
The grey Ford Focus in which they were travelling from Newport crashed with the lorry at about 01:00 GMT.
The West Mercia force, which originally reported the lorry as being a tractor, appealed for any witnesses who saw the car in the area to come forward.
A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said the lorry driver did not require hospital treatment and was discharged at the scene.
