Severn Valley steam train to get makeover for Queen's Jubilee
A steam locomotive is set to get a purple makeover to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Severn Valley Railway (SVR), which operates a line between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth, said its 34027 Taw Valley engine would also be renamed.
While acknowledging it "might not appeal to all heritage enthusiasts", the charity said it was only temporary.
"This is about making the biggest impact possible," SVR chair Mike Ball said.
"We're putting a huge amount of effort into our celebrations for both the Queen's Platinum Jubilee and the 2022 Commonwealth Games which are being held in Birmingham.
"We're sure that the unusual appearance of the loco will prove a huge draw to visitors."
The new name for the locomotive will be chosen by public vote and the paint job is due to be completed by April.
The charity's head of engineering, Martin White, said the Taw Valley engine was "starting to look a little weather beaten" and "a smarten up was a good idea".
It will be purple for a few months before returning to its traditional green later this year.
"The rename and repaint will be a very fitting and memorable way to celebrate two extremely important occasions this year," SVR director Phil Swallow said.
"Ultimately, this is a hugely fun thing to do, and whilst it might upset some people, it will contribute significantly to our celebration of these important events."