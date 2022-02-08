Telford charity says 'work poverty' hitting full-time employed
- Published
It is becoming "increasingly difficult" for working families to be able to afford food, a charity has said.
The All Nations Community Grocery, which helps struggling families with weekly shopping, opened in Telford, Shropshire, in November 2021 with 1,700 people now using the service.
The biggest rise in usage was from people in full-time employment, charity organisers The Message Trust said.
Sarah Kaul, from the scheme, described users as suffering from "work poverty".
"People are finding that even though they're in employment and have a regular income coming in, by the time they've paid their fuel bills, energy bills, with everything rising it's just becoming increasingly difficult to do the food shop," she said.
The charity said about 120 customers were using the store daily, allowing members to shop for £3 a visit up to three times a week.
Almost 70,000 meals have been distributed since the opening with the store, which also offers debt management advice.
"Witnessing it day in day out - it is quite a drastic situation that we're in at the moment" Ms Kaul added.
Mum-of-four Jo Chidlowe said she had lost her job as a taxi driver during the coronavirus lockdown, and now has part-time work as a cleaner.
"The price of food has gone up, bills have gone up but wages have all stayed the same," she said.
Her husband Adrian had become one of two paid workers at the centre.
"It's lovely just to get back into work," he said.
"Being able to provide for my family. I'm just grateful for the chance."
