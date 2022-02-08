Severn flood alerts remain in place following rain
Flood alerts remain in place for the River Severn following recent heavy rainfall.
Flooding of low-lying roads and farmland is possible between Shrewsbury and Upper Arley in Shropshire, the Environment Agency (EA) says.
While water levels have peaked at some points, it adds, levels in Buildwas are not expected to peak until Tuesday afternoon, with the river set to remain high for some days.
The EA is monitoring the situation.
Two alerts are in place, covering both the River Severn and its confluence with the River Vyrnwy on the border with Wales.
The EA says other areas which may be affected include land between Llawnt and Shrawardine near Shrewsbury as well as Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley, although water levels are said to be falling slowly at Maesbrook.
The EA has advised people to avoid using low-lying footpaths near local watercourses and to plan driving routes that avoid low-lying roads near rivers.
