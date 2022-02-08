Staffordshire Police recruits show greater diversity
- Published
More than 200 new officers will join Staffordshire Police over the next two years, with more women and people from ethnic minority backgrounds among them.
The force is due to add 90 officers by the end of March and another 120 in the following financial year.
It said around half the number who have joined so far are women.
Deputy Chief Constable Emma Barnett said the number of recruits from ethnic minority backgrounds better represented the county.
"The Staffordshire population is 5.9%, our recruitment representation is at 5.3% and it's continuing to improve," she said.
She welcomed the number of female recruits and said it was a "much-improved position".
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said by March 2023, the force is expected to have 1,942 officers - up from 1,567 in March 2019.
The county's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, Ben Adams, said: "Crime is in different places. We've talked about it being online and in relationships in private homes, so there is a range of skills needed."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk