Bilston stabbing: Three teenagers arrested after man critically injured

Published
Three teenagers have been arrested after a man was critically injured in a stabbing.

West Midlands Police said the 37-year-old victim was injured after fighting broke out in Bilston on Monday and remained in a critical condition.

The boys, aged 16, 15 and 13, were all arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and are being held in custody.

Det Insp Chris Fox said: "These arrests are a significant development in our investigation."

The force said the fight had broken out in Bilston High Street just before 19:00 GMT and moved on to a footbridge by Stonefield Walk.

The victim suffered a stab wound to his groin.

