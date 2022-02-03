Police probe unexplained death at Telford hotel
Police are investigating the unexplained death of a woman at a hotel in Shropshire.
Paramedics and police officers were called to the Arleston Inn Hotel, Telford at about 04:00 GMT on Thursday after reports of concern for a woman's safety.
A woman was found in cardiac arrest, West Midlands Ambulance Service said.
The 30-year-old died at the scene and the death is being treated as unexplained, West Mercia Police added.
