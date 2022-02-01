Group will look into reopening Oswestry's former cinema
- Published
A town's former cinema could be restored and reopened to attract more visitors.
Town councillors in Oswestry, Shropshire, have voted to look into a proposal to develop the former Regal Cinema as part of an 'Oswestry Masterplan'.
It was put forward by a Future Oswestry Group which said there were no structural problems with the building.
And it said now was the time "to get to grips" with the idea.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said plans to restore the cinema - on Leg Street - were considered three years ago.
At that time a community group was set up with the aim of combining it with the nearby vacant B-Wise store to create a single hub for a variety of arts, entertainment and community uses.
Councillor Duncan Kerr, who sits on the Future Oswestry Group, proposed a working group to look in to the idea in more detail and come back with recommendations.
He said the working group should speak to the town's independent cinema, Kinokulture.
Mr Kerr said: "So much good work has been done. The stage is now set for us to see whether we can now help bring this to fruition and actually make an asset that the town would be proud of."
But he accepted that while reinstating the cinema was one option, there are other potential uses for the building.