Otis Bellamy: Thousands raised for boy's care in 24-hour horseshoe marathon
- Published
Thousands of pounds have been raised for a boy's specialist wheelchair in a 24-hour horseshoe-making marathon.
Michael Bellamy, from Condover, Shropshire, is fundraising for his son, Otis, who has a rare genetic condition.
Along with about eight other farriers, he has produced hundreds of horseshoes to help raise money for Otis' care.
"People have been so creative and generous," Mr Bellamy said. An online auction set up has also raised more than £20,000.
Otis, who is 19 months old, needs round-the-clock care after being diagnosed with a number of conditions including cerebral palsy.
His father also set up a community fundraiser where locals came to buy and sell cakes and other goods while the farriers hammered horseshoes.
"It's been phenomenal the number of people that have turned up," he said. "We could never have imagined how much money would be raised."
The horseshoes will be sold and the proceeds added to the total. The money raised will be spent on therapies and equipment for his son, Mr Bellamy said.
"It's very expensive and a lot of it isn't provided for on the NHS," he said. One thing they hope to buy is an all-terrain wheelchair so Otis can enjoy his rural surroundings.
"We love to get Otis out, he loves the fresh air," Mr Bellamy said. "But we can't travel too far afield with him.
"We just want to help him reach his full potential and give him the best quality of life we can."
