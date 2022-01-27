Plastic shards litter busy A458 as lorry sheds load
Shards of plastic have littered the A458 in Shropshire after a lorry shed its 20 tonne load.
Motorists were faced with trying to avoid numerous pieces scattered along the busy route between Much Wenlock and Cross Houses after 17:00 GMT.
Bridgnorth police urged drivers to be aware of the spillage while emergency crews dealt with the incident.
BBC reporter Jennifer Meierhans said she saw people leave their homes to sweep the debris out of the road.
Road closures were put in place on the A458 from Bridgnorth Road to the Beggar Hill Brook Farm junction due to 20 tonnes of debris across the carriageway, police later confirmed.
Please be aware that a lorry has shed its load of plastic on the A458 between Much Wenlock and Cross houses. Please take care while we deal with this. pic.twitter.com/Pbbfc9Edwu— Bridgnorth Police (@BridgnorthCops) January 27, 2022