Major new Telford homes plan gets green light
- Published
More than 300 homes and 70 apartments are to be built in Telford after a long-running bid by developers was given the green light.
Bloor Homes were praised by one councillor for taking the wishes of the local community on board in drawing up the final scheme in Newport.
The proposals will see a mix of houses and bungalows being built as well as 60 affordable homes and care apartments.
As a condition of the plans, Bloor will pay £3m towards local infrastructure.
Public open space and a multi-use games area will also be built, as well as the retention of the Hutchison Way, which was set to be diverted under previous plans for the site, the BBC-funded Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Addressing Telford and Wrekin Council's planning committee, Church Aston and Lilleshall councillor Andrew Eade said: "Let me first make clear my total opposition to building on greenfield sites, but in particular this site, which is not only a major entrance into Newport but also a very pleasant buffer between the communities of Newport and Church Aston.
"However I would like to say that on balance, and to their credit, Bloor have been quite open to listening to our concerns and have accepted quite a large number of requests and suggestions to their original scheme."
The extra care flats will be marketed as affordable rented homes and be managed by Wrekin Housing Group, which director Simon Thompson welcomed after struggling to find a suitable site.
"An extra care site, or a site for older persons, in Newport has been a bit of a holy grail for us for many years now," he said.
The development will represent about a £13m investment by the group, supported by £4.2m from Homes England which has already been secured, he said.
Mr Thompson added work would start "as soon as possible".