Severn Valley Railway engine shed appeal reaches funding target
- Published
A bid to restore a heritage railway's engine shed has met its funding target.
Severn Valley Railway (SVR) said improvements at its locomotive works in Bridgnorth, Shropshire, were desperately needed.
The £475,000 raised will be spent on roof repairs and an overhead crane to help maintain the trains.
The charity said the locomotive works were vital to its operations and that it was delighted by the support it had received from donors.
The money will also be spent on more energy-efficient measures including better lighting and insulation, the charity said.
Founded in the 1960s, the heritage line, which runs between Bridgnorth in Shropshire and Kidderminster in Worcestershire, welcomes up to 250,000 visitors per year.
In December, it was awarded a grant of more than £1m from the government's Culture Recovery Fund following "huge losses"during the pandemic.
It had previously reported losses of about £500,000 a month when it had to close due to the pandemic.
"The locomotive works are vital to the running of the Severn Valley Railway," said the charity's executive director, Shelagh Paterson.
"Thank you to all the donors who, in spite of the challenges of the Covid pandemic, rallied around to help raise funds," she added.
The charity has already selected four contractors to carry out the restoration works, which are due to be completed later this year.
Martin White, SVR's head of engineering, said a deposit had already been put down on the overhead crane and volunteers were preparing for contractors to arrive on site.
"This project is going to make a huge difference to the volunteers and paid staff who work hard to keep the locomotive fleet operational," he said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk