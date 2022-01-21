Covid: RAF to support Shropshire hospitals amid staff issues
- Published
Ten members of the RAF have been brought in to provide support at hospitals.
Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) said they would be providing non-clinical support to porters, rapid response team, wards, incident command centre and stores.
The trust said it was continuing to see staffing pressures due to Covid-19.
Nigel Lee, SaTH's chief operating officer, said he was "incredibly grateful" for their support.
Master Aircrew Stuart Wright, who is team leader for the RAF personnel, said: "We are proud to be working alongside our NHS colleagues and assisting where necessary in the response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
"We have been welcomed universally by staff at all levels of the SaTH trust and will do our best to offer any help wherever we can."
