M54 weekend closures to begin for £2.5m repairs
- Published
A series of weekend closures to carry out £2.5m repairs on the M54 in Shropshire and Staffordshire are due to start.
The westbound carriageway will be closed between junctions two and three from 20:00 on Friday until 06:00 on Monday.
The concrete road surface will be repaired and road markings and studs replaced.
The weekend closures are due to last until 14 March, National Highways said.
Diversions will be in place and the route will remain open on weekdays, it added.
Once the westbound repairs are completed, the work will focus on the eastbound side between junctions four, for Telford, and five, at the Forge interchange.
