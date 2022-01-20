Tributes paid to Telford councillor Jackie Loveridge
Tributes have been paid to a long-serving councillor who has died after an illness.
Labour's Jackie Loveridge represented the Brookside ward on Telford & Wrekin Council.
She had been a borough councillor since May 2011 and a parish councillor since 2003, Telford council leader Shaun Davies said.
Mr Davies and Stirchley and Brookside Parish Council said Ms Loveridge would be greatly missed.
Ms Loveridge would be "remembered as a dedicated councillor who represented the people of Stirchley and Brookside with pride and with passion", Mr Davies added.
He said she had made significant contributions as the chairwoman of the council's appeals committee and as a member of the business and finance and health scrutiny committees.
She was also heavily involved with Brookside Central Community Centre, where she volunteered, he added.
Posting on Facebook, the parish council, which Ms Loveridge chaired for many years, said councillors and staff "send their condolences to Jackie's husband, Jim, and their daughter Faye".
