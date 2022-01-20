Man dies and three hurt in two-car crash in Oswestry
A man has died and three others were injured when two cars crashed in Shropshire.
Paramedics arrived at Trefonen Road, Oswestry, on Wednesday evening to find bystanders performing CPR on the driver of one car, but he died at the scene.
His passenger was rushed to hospital in a critical condition along with a third passenger who was seriously injured.
The female driver of the second car was taken to hospital with less serious injuries, ambulance crews said.
