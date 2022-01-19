Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski apologises for failing to respect bullying inquiry
Conservative MP Daniel Kawczynski has apologised to the House of Commons for the second time in seven months, as he faces suspension for undermining an initial apology for bullying.
The MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham had been investigated over claims he had bullied parliamentary committee staff as he struggled with IT issues during the first lockdown.
He apologised to the Commons in June.
However, he faced a fresh investigation over comments given to the media.
Parliament's standards commissioner found comments made to BBC Radio Shropshire had failed to protect complainants' anonymity and had caused "significant damage" to the Commons' "reputation and integrity".
'Grossly unprofessional'
He is expected to be suspended for a day, after a vote by fellow MPs.
Last year, Parliament's Independent Expert Panel (IEP) had concluded he should make an unreserved apology in the House of Commons after ruling his behaviour in April 2020 was "grossly unprofessional" and a significant breach of Parliament's Behaviour Code.
But speaking to a BBC reporter on the 14 June 2021, he said: "I have no alternative but to apologise, because if I don't apologise then I risk the option of being sanctioned further".
He was referred to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, which noted "This is the first occasion on which an allegation of non-compliance with an Independent Complaints and Grievance Scheme (ICGS) sanction has been referred to the Committee."
In concluding Mr Kawczynski had failed to comply with the findings of the IEP it called for him to make an apology to the House and recommended a one-day suspension.
Speaking after Prime Ministers Questions on Wednesday, he said: "I acknowledge that in speaking to journalists and the radio I undermined the sincerity of the apology I gave to the House on the 14 June 2021.
"I am sorry that my conduct will have had a further harmful effect on the complainants and that it may have diminished public confidence in the process."
He promised a written apology to the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards, the chairman of the Independent Expert Panel and the original complainants.
The Commissioner for Standards had said a longer suspension could have been expected, but it took in to account mitigating evidence from Mr Kawczynski, who said he had been suffering mental health problems at the time.
In his statement to the Commons he added: "I am conscious that my conduct may have merited suspension from the service of the House for a longer period and appreciate the committee's consideration of the difficulties that I was experiencing in my personal life at the time and the mental health issues I explained to them.
"I deeply regret my actions. I am committed to learn from the mistakes I have made and to work on my personal development, especially in my communication with others in every interaction that I have."
