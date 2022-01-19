Women's health survey launched after screenings fall
The number of people using breast and cervical screening services has fallen, health chiefs in Shropshire say.
A survey is being launched in a bid to help the NHS understand why some are not coming forward for cancer screening and health advice.
The Women's Health Project Group survey will also ask why women are not seeking help for menopause symptoms.
Results from the survey, which takes place until the end of February, will be used to help shape services.
Dr Priya George of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin Clinical Commissioning Group, said "every view counts" and appealed for all women in the area and mid-Wales to take part.
"We are hoping to find out what women living locally already know about cancer screening and the menopause, and if there are anxieties or other barriers that prevent them from following up on screening invitations," she said.
"This information will help us to make services more accessible for everyone."