North Shropshire Hunt: Police probe after protestor hurt by horse
Police are investigating after a protestor was injured by a horse during a hunt.
The man was taken to hospital after being hurt at the North Shropshire Hunt.
West Mercia Police said it was aware of a video circulating on social media purporting to show the moment the member of Staffordshire Hunt Sabs was injured.
The hunt met at Ash Lane in Whitchurch on Saturday afternoon.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called after "reports of a patient who'd become injured after an incident involving a horse".
"We sent one ambulance to the scene and treated a man for injuries not believed to be serious and he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment," it added.
Writing on Facebook, Staffordshire Hunt Sabs said the man was released from hospital "following a CT scan, with severe neck and upper back pain and swelling on his temple from direct impact with the horse".
A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said it was "carrying out investigations to understand if any offences occurred".
Organisers of the North Shropshire Hunt have been contacted for comment.
